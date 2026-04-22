Why The Mazda 3 Sedan Is More Than Just Mazda's Cheapest Model

Do you remember sedans? A few decades ago, they were everywhere. Now, it's a sea of crossovers and trucks, dominating every automakers' lineup, if they haven't gone all-in on them like Ford and General Motors (aside from one performance sports car, of course). If you want something that is a car with four doors and a low ride height, the foreign showrooms are where you'll find them today, from Hyundai and Toyota to Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

With fuel prices climbing higher and higher with every passing day as of this writing, plus the rising average transaction price of a new vehicle overall ($49,275 as of March 2026, according to Kelley Blue Book), the sun may be rising upon the sedan once again, especially affordable, entry-level sedans. One such example is Mazda's 2026 Mazda3 Sedan, sibling of the Mazda3 Hatchback, though without quite as much utility as that model offers.

With all of that in mind, Mazda sent down a Mazda3 Sedan in its highest trim level, the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, draped in Machine Gray Metallic with blacked-out trim. Is this compact sedan one way out of the crossover/truck era? And what will consumers receive in exchange for leaving some (literal and figurative) baggage behind? Here's what I can tell you after spending a week with this zippy little guy.