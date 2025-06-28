2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Review: High Economy, Low Price

Think of the word "hybrid," and one car and iconic shape comes to mind: the Toyota Prius. For many, that's the start and end of any conversation regarding whether one wants a hybrid in their driveway or not. However, the spaceship from Toyota City, Japan isn't the only electrified car on the market in the mid-2020s. Though a small competition, there are plenty of players ready to show the world that the Prius is not the be-all, end-all in fuel economy savings.

One such example is the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, a compact sedan that hides a few atypical abilities underneath its well-styled yet still conventional sedan appearance. The first-generation hybrid first arrived for the 2021 model year with the gas-only seventh-generation Elantra, a car that shed its previous jellybean looks for angular, sportier lines befitting the future successor to the Veloster N TCR on the track in its ultimate form, the Elantra N TCR.

Instead of battling Audis and Hondas in IMSA's Michelin Pilot Challenge, though, the Elantra in hybrid form throws punches against both volatile fuel prices and high fuel consumption, protecting the wallet in the long run. To show me all it had to offer, Hyundai sent down a 2025 Elantra Hybrid in its top-tier Limited trim to spend a week with me in Virginia's New River Valley.