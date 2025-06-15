2025 Mazda3 Hatchback Review: Classic Charm If You Keep The Specs Simple

Amid Mazda's crossover-heavy line up are a few cars for those who want the "zoom-zoom-zoom" without all that "room-room-room" and other baggage (of the figurative kind) crossovers are known for. Of course, there's the MX-5 Miata, a motoring icon preparing for its next incarnation in the coming years, all the while still offering the joy it has offered since the first roadsters landed back in 1989. From cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway on a sunny day to tackling road courses and NASCAR ovals in IMSA's Whelen MX-5 Cup Series, for many, Miata is always the answer.

Advertisement

And then there's the Mazda3, the entry-level sedan/hatchback duo bringing new fans into the fold since the 2004 model year. Back in 2023, we spent the week in a 2023 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition Hatchback, coming away with the view that this compact was both handsome and timeless. Now that the mid-2020s are here, does that conclusion still hold? To answer this, Mazda recently sent down to me a 2025 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Hatchback to review on the roads and highways running through my part of Southwestern Virginia. Let's see how well things hold up as another page turns on this turbulent decade, shall we?