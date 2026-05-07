A hacker in Germany was stunned to find he had complete control of a robotic lawnmower. Weighing over 200 pounds and equipped with cameras to navigate, Wi-Fi and 4G to connect to the Internet, and blades capable of pulverizing a human body, the Yarbo Lawn Mower has immense destructive potential for a hacker to abuse. And yet, Andreas Makris had gained total control over every active Yarbo robot across the globe with little effort.

Thankfully, Makris had no plans to dominate the world with his newfound army of killer robots. He's a security researcher who spends his days probing for vulnerabilities in tech, and even he was shocked at how easy it was to gain access to all of Yarbo's $5,000 yard care robots. As it turns out, each Yarbo robot has the same password for root access, meaning that once he was able to hack one of them, he could hack the entire fleet, and from there, access customer data (including video) for mowers across the globe. At first, he contacted Yarbo, as is protocol for cybersecurity researchers when a vulnerability of this magnitude is discovered. But instead of thanking him, Yarbo's response was to downplay the situation, telling Makris the flaw was a deliberate design decision intended to "provide timely and accurate solutions to mechanical or software concerns..." So Makris took the drastic step of informing a reporter at The Verge, which worked with him to confirm and publicize the vulnerability.

With control of a Yarbo Lawn Mower, Makris can enlist the robots into a botnet to conduct illegal activity through an owner's own network. He can find an owner's GPS coordinates, emails, and even their Wi-Fi password. And that's only scratching the surface. The biggest mistake you can make with smart lawn mowers might be buying from Yarbo.