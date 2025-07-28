4 Warning Signs Your Smart Home Has Been Hacked

When you tell your smart assistant to start your morning coffee or use your smartphone to adjust your smart thermostat to make sure your home's temperature is just right when you get home from work, someone hacking your smart home is probably the furthest thing from your mind. From TVs to doorbells, a lot of our everyday devices are connected to the internet, and many of us don't give it a second thought. But with great convenience comes great risk. According to a report from the cybersecurity company Bitdefender, connected devices on the average home network get hit with about 10 attacks per day.

Unfortunately, these attacks are increasing. In fact, SonicWall's 2025 Cyber Threat Report found that IoT attacks went up 124% in 2024, a sign that smart devices are drawing more attention from cybercriminals. Whether it's a smart TV or a smart plug, all it takes is one compromised device to open the door to your entire smart home setup. Because many smart devices ship with weak, default credentials and don't receive regular security updates, you might have a hard time noticing when something goes wrong. Hackers don't need physical access to cause damage; they just need a weak point in your network. However, if you know what to look for, you can often catch the signs of a hack before it causes serious damage.