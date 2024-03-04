What's The Difference Between 2FA And MFA?

Before knowing the difference between two-factor and multi-factor authentication, it's important to know that there are different categories of factors, what those categories are, and how they're helpful. Users are familiar with security questions, PINS, and even lock patterns. These are knowledge-based factors: something that the user knows. This is the least secure form of authentication because anyone who discovers the answer can gain access to an account.

A possession factor is more secure, as it requires the user to have something, well, in their possession. Something like a mobile app and a security key is a possession factor. The user has to have direct contact with this factor at the time of logging into an account, which is difficult for an intruder to have. Then there's the inherence factor, which is more secure than the other two.

Biometric scans are inherence factors. These are some of the most secure for users because duplicating a person's fingerprint, face ID, or iris scan is difficult for hackers. Lastly, there's the context factor, which is authentication through a user's location. Authenticating via location is rare, but some companies require it with their software and hardware.