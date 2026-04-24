Some Brands Are Safe From The US' Foreign Router Ban, But No One Seems To Know Why

The FCC has clarified that items can be taken off the restriction list if the FCC receives a directive from a "qualifying national security authority" to remove them. The FCC cannot remove products or services from the Covered List on its own, and it's prohibited from approving new models. The FCC website states that foreign-produced routers pose an unacceptable risk, "unless Department of War (DoW) or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) transmits to the FCC a specific determination that a given router or class of routers do not pose such risks." So, it appears that one of these institutions needs to give a router the green light just for it to get a conditional approval, but there doesn't appear to be an abundance of transparency as to the exact criteria for what makes a router acceptable to these institutions.

Router manufacturers are asked to email the FCC a list of information about the company's corporate structure, the manufacturing and supply chain of the routers, and a plan for the company's intention to move manufacturing to U.S. soil. This information is then forwarded to the DoW or DHS, which makes the decision. The guidelines for what is or isn't acceptable to these institutions are unclear, and several major wireless router brands have yet to receive an exemption.

Those deemed safe may receive conditional approval, as Adtran and Netgear did. This isn't a permanent solution, however, as the terms of the conditional approval for both brands specifically state that they only last from April 14, 2026, to October 1, 2027. Given the nature of the information requested from the brands by the FCC, it can be deduced that the companies are expected to use this window to move manufacturing to the U.S.