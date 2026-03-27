The FCC Is Banning Any New Internet Router That Isn't Made In America - Here's Why

An internet router is a key part of any home network, and consumers have thankfully had numerous major wireless router brands to choose from over the years. For American consumers, however, this list will eventually be somewhat shortened. Per a March 23 Federal Communications Commission announcement, the sale of new consumer-grade routers not manufactured in the United States will be illegal going forward. There are, however, certain caveats: non-U.S.-made routers currently in use will remain legal, as are imported routers that have already received FCC approval. The latter can still be imported and sold without issue.

To put the scope of this action into perspective, it's important to note that there are next to no consumer-grade Internet routers manufactured exclusively in the U.S. The FCC's FAQ clarifies that non-U.S. contributions to the router in the form of design, manufacturing, assembly, or development will place the device under the ban, so even those partially U.S.-made are no good.

Companies can, however, apply for Conditional Approval from the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security to allow these routers to receive FCC approval. With those two entities part of the equation, the rationale for this router ban becomes clear. According to the U.S. government, this action is a matter of national security.