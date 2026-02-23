The FBI Says These Wi-Fi Routers Are Unsafe, And Here's Why

If you're still using an older Wi-Fi router in your home, the FBI has a warning for you: You're putting yourself at risk for a cyber attack. That said, you can breathe a sigh of relief if you've updated your router any time in the last decade. This specific alert only applies to devices made in the late 2000s and early 2010s. (In other words, end-of-life devices that no longer get support by their manufacturers.)

When a router goes end-of-life, it can't receive software updates or security patches anymore. Once that happens, they become quite the attractive target for cybercriminals because of how easily hijack-able they become. In a public advisory, the FBI said threat actors are exploiting known security flaws in outdated routers to install malware, gain root access, and quietly fold the devices into botnets. Those botnets are networks of compromised machines used to launch coordinated attacks or sell proxy access to other criminals.

The FBI named a dozen legacy models as especially vulnerable. They're all from Linksys, a middle-of-the-pack wireless router brand, and the list includes the E1200 (2011), the E2500 (2011), the E4200 (2011), the WRT320N (2009), and the M10 (2010).