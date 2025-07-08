Move Farther, Stronger, And Smarter This Prime Day With The Hypershell X Exoskeleton
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many years, enthusiasts of science and engineering have dreamed of a new kind of assistive technology: powered exoskeletons. With the help of powerful, flexible technologies, humans could receive assistance in their everyday lives, moving farther, stronger, and smarter. Exoskeletons have largely been exclusively in the realm of science-fiction, but thanks to the efforts of Hypershell, an industry leader in the field of outdoor technologies, it's been realized in the form of the Hypershell X exoskeleton.
With the help of a powerful battery-powered motor and proprietary AI-assisted movement adaption, the Hypershell X exoskeleton is designed to swiftly understand your personal style of locomotion and provide some extra muscle. The Hypershell X is the world's first exoskeleton designed exclusively for everyday consumer use; it's perfect for those who love to get out into the world for outdoor adventuring or competitive sports, though that extra walking power can also be a major boon in your daily life.
The Hypershell X is available in three models: the standard Hypershell X Pro, the extra-strength Hypershell X Carbon, and the more affordable Hypershell X Go. Not only is this incredible device readily available for purchase, but it will also be discounted for Amazon's Prime Day sale from July 8 to July 11. Make sure to check out the Hypershell X on Amazon on Prime Day, and to visit Hypershell's website for more information. If you're ordering from somewhere besides the United States, you can find your proper Amazon storefront on Hypershell's LinkTree. You can also connect with the company through its socials, including Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok, and Facebook.
The Hypershell Pro X is powerful, comfortable, and intelligent
Rather than the kind of bulky equipment you might think of when you hear the phrase "exoskeleton," the Hypershell X Pro is remarkably simple and compact. It's a simple harness that's fastened around your waist and attached to both of your legs, discrete enough that you can still walk normally even while wearing it. When it's powered on, though, you'll feel the difference immediately; with the help of an 800W peak output battery-powered motor, the Hypershell X Pro delivers up to 32 N-m of torque to your legs, reducing the amount of effort you need to put into moving them. At peak performance, the Hypershell X Pro reduces your overall physical exertion while moving by up to 30%, as well as provides up to 12.4 mph of max speed assistance.
The Hypershell X Pro isn't just a motor strapped to your legs, however. It's also a highly-intelligent piece of precision equipment. The Hypershell X Pro is equipped with Hypershell's proprietary AI MotionEngine. Utilizing data gathered from various sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers within the device, the Hypershell X Pro is able to gradually recognize the intricacies of your personal style of stride and adapt its power delivery to optimize it. The adaptive power feels so natural, you might just forget you're wearing it, at least until you turn it off and feel the difference.
The strength and intelligence of the Hypershell X Pro makes it perfect for those who love to get around on their own two feet. Whether you're race walking around a track or hiking up a mountain to take photos, the Hypershell X Pro can adapt to your lifestyle and assist as necessary. Even if you're not sporty, the Hypershell X Pro can also help you in your everyday life, whether you've got a long walking commute to work or need to make your way up a long flight of stairs.
The Hypershell X is also available in the stronger Carbon X and more affordable Go X models
The Hypershell X outdoor exoskeleton is available in three models: the Hypershell X Pro, the Hypershell X Carbon, and the Hypershell X Go. All three models have the same general purpose, using their onboard motors and AI MotionEngine to make moving around a little easier on you. The primary differences between the middle-of-the-road Hypershell X Pro and its counterparts are primarily in longevity and pricing.
If you're planning on really putting your Hypershell X exoskeleton through its paces and walking as far as you can, that's a job for the Hypershell X Carbon. This top-of-the-line model is made with 3D-formed titanium alloy and carbon fiber, plus a high-performance waterproof membrane. These extra-tough materials gives the Hypershell X Carbon an extra 1,000 km of service life compared to the Hypershell X Pro model, not to mention a slightly lighter overall weight.
If you're looking for something a little more paired-down than the Hypershell X Pro, then its simpler sibling, the Hypershell X Go, is ideal for you. This model uses a simpler construction with a smaller motor and a reduced emphasis on speed assistance. It still has 400W of power ready to help you out, though, and can still recognize most of your major stride patterns with its AI MotionEngine, and for a cheaper price tag.
If you're interested in any of the three models of Hypershell X exoskeleton, don't forget to check them out on Amazon during the Prime Day sale from July 8 to July 11. If you're looking for Hypershell products on a different Amazon storefront, visit the company's LinkTree to find the right one.