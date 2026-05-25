China Claims 'All-Iron' Battery Out Performs Lithium At A Fraction Of The Cost

Lithium batteries essentially rule our world now. Our phones, cordless tools, and cars, to name a few, all rely on the technology, and it, in turn, relies on our ability to mine and process lithium. And while deposits such as the 2.3 million metric tons of lithium in the Appalachian Mountains suggest that we'll have a steady supply of the metal for many years to come, it doesn't change the fact that lithium is relatively expensive, trading at about $26,000 per tonne as of mid-May 2026.

That's not necessarily exorbitant, admittedly, but there are plenty of cheaper metals out there: Iron ore, for example, trades at just over $110 per tonne. It may have a bright future as a material in more affordable batteries, too: In April 2026, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Metal Research (IMR) announced that they had developed an "all-iron" flow battery that, according to a research paper published in Advanced Energy Materials, will last 6,000 charge cycles — or about 16 years of daily use — without losing any capacity. For context, the lithium-ion battery in your smartphone will last fewer than 1,000 cycles, while larger batteries may endure up to 5,000 cycles.

Flow batteries differ from conventional lithium-ion batteries in that they submerge the battery elements in an electrolyte fluid. This particular battery uses a new electrolyte that "effectively prevents hydroxide ions from attacking the iron center," per an IMR press release. This protection for the iron core results in a longer-lasting battery that overcomes the longevity and durability issues associated with previous designs, which tend to degrade very quickly.