The US Just Found Enough Lithium To Rival China - Now Comes The Hard Part

Lithium is an important metal used to manufacture the batteries that power everything from mobile phones and laptops to EVs, power tools, and much more. It also has a variety of industrial and medical applications, and it's a substance that many Americans benefit from every day. The U.S. is not one of the world's major lithium producers, trailing behind nations like Chile, Australia, and China. A discovery in the Appalachian Mountains, however, has revealed that the nation's lithium reserves are larger than previously thought. But that's not quite the end of the story.

According to estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey, around 2.3 million metric tons of lithium oxide deposits are present across parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. But the problem is that this lithium lies within hard rock formations known as pegmatites, which aren't easily accessible. As of this writing, those rocks are not being mined, and quite a bit of work would need to be done before the lithium could be extracted and put to good use.

In contrast, China's dominant lithium-ion battery industry puts it far ahead of the U.S., at least for now. But even if America's newfound lithium deposits can be developed, establishing a secure domestic supply chain would require rebuilding much of the existing infrastructure. So this discovery, while potentially a positive for the U.S. moving forward, doesn't do much to change the current imbalance that exists between America and other countries.