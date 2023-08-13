The Downside Of Dependence On Rare Earth Elements For Electric Cars

Battery power has become integral to modern society. We may be able to gradually wean ourselves off of oil, but until someone cracks clean hydrogen power or cold fusion, we can't stop mining ore for batteries. So, what can we do to mitigate the negative effects of rare earth harvesting?

First and positively foremost is recycling. As long as the batteries in EVs are intact, the elements that make them up can be used to produce new batteries. In addition to batteries, some automotive companies have been researching ways to recycle the magnets found in electric motors, which are also made of rare earth elements.

Secondly, we need alternative battery compositions. Automotive companies have been researching ways to remove or replace some of the rarer elements in batteries like cobalt with something more environmentally friendly and widely available. This would reduce the amount of required mining, as well as make recycling a little easier.

Finally, we need new engine designs. Switched reluctance motors, for example, can be electrically powered without making use of rare earth magnets, which would be one less thing we'd need ore for. They're not quite reliable enough for commercial use yet, but the science is there.

Working in the environment's best interest is why EVs became so popular to begin with, but it's an endless battle. To really do our best, we always need to be researching the next best technology to optimize our society and eliminate waste.