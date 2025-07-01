This Project Could Help Solve California's Biggest Solar Problem — And Set A New Record

California is considered one of the most sustainable states in the U.S., boasting a high percentage of electric and hybrid vehicles as well as several government projects to help combat and deal with climate change. This includes the construction and installation of countless solar panels that deliver over 49,000 megawatts of green energy, supplying almost a third of the state's electricity. However, even this is not enough to reach its climate and energy goals. One major problem is that the largest state in the union still relies mostly on nonrenewable energy sources at night.

One of the common myths about solar panels is that they don't work in cloudy weather, but this isn't true. A decent amount of sunlight still gets through overcast skies and can generate some power. However, no solar energy is created when the sun is completely absent from dusk until dawn. One way around this issue is to store excess energy produced during the day in specialized batteries, which can then provide electricity at night. One thing to consider before installing a home battery is that you can even do this yourself, tapping into stored power at peak times when using electricity from the grid costs more.

Currently, only a small amount of the energy produced by California's solar panels during the day gets stored for use at night. But that may all change, as California officials have fast-tracked the approval of a new battery storage facility in Fresno County. Called the Darden Clean Energy Project (DCEP), the new installation — which will be built alongside a solar farm — will be the largest battery storage facility ever built anywhere in the world.