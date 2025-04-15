Why California Has The Best Potential Average MPG In The US

With an average of 33.5 miles per gallon (mpg), California has the potential to be the most fuel-efficient state in the U.S. — its statewide average sitting well above the national average of 27.5 mpg. This achievement is driven by several factors, including widespread hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) adoption and strict emissions regulations.

The state's hybrid and EV share is an impressive 14.4%, nearly double the national average of 6.4%. Its higher number of fuel-efficient vehicles also boosts California's overall mpg: States with lower mpg averages — such as Wyoming (22.7 mpg) and North Dakota (22.6 mpg) — tend to favor gas-powered trucks and SUVs better suited for the rugged terrains.

What's more, California's fuel efficiency leadership is reinforced by stringent state policies. Unlike most states, California has the unique authority to set its own emissions standards, which are often more aggressive than federal requirements. This authority has pushed automakers to prioritize fuel efficiency, with the assumption that California's enormous market share will likely influence national production trends. Of course, gas prices also play a part in all this.

