Experts Say This Is The Ideal Temperature To Set Your AC To This Summer

Ask ten different people what their AC should be set to in summer, and you'll probably get ten different answers, half of them delivered with the conviction of a sworn oath. People obviously always have their own preferences, but turns out there's actually a definitive answer to the "right" temperature, as recommended by experts. That answer is also much higher than most people would guess.

The number is actually 78°F (25.5°C). It's oddly specific, but it's also agreed upon by multiple organizations at the same time, the most notable of which is the US Department of Energy, which sets the federal guidance on residential energy use. It's echoed by Energy Star, a joint program run by the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency. Then there are the utility companies that actually bill you for the electricity — like New York's Rochester Gas and Electric and National Grid – that also land on the same number. It's valid for standard residential and commercial split-system air conditioners, including modern variable-speed inverter systems. Fair to say, when the people who set the standards, the people who certify the appliances, and the people who collect your payment all agree, the figure is worth taking seriously.

The idea behind 78°F is pretty straightforward. The point is to keep electricity bills as low as possible without compromising comfort. According to RG&E, every degree you push the thermostat above 75 trims about 3% of your cooling costs. You may hear slightly different figures depending on how efficient your unit is and how well your home retains heat. But the point is that small savings add up over time.