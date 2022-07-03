How To Set Your Thermostat To Save Money This Summer

Summer is here, and the heat is in full swing. Many places in the U.S. have seen record highs even though the hottest months have yet to arrive. However, scorching temperatures are not the only source of discomfort for homeowners and renters this summer. Energy bills are soaring, with many people looking for ways to bring them down.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity bills are typically at their peak in summer. This year, they are set to rise even further — as high as 45% higher in some states — because of inflation, high gas prices, and other factors. There are ways to lower your energy usage, however. You can turn off lights, switch to LED bulbs, and adjust your thermostat — which is probably the most effective way to reduce energy consumption. Here are a few ways how you can use your thermostat to curb your utility bill in the summer months.