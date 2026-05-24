5 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream IV Private Jet

Oprah Winfrey's gigantic net worth, according to Forbes, stands at $3.4 billion. She bought her first private aircraft, a Gulfstream IV, in 1991, for $25 million. She did so after an encounter with a fan at a commercial airport, she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. The fan had accused her of being unfriendly, not offering a warm embrace as she famously does on her show. "I stood up and I gave her a hug and then I went to the phone and called my lawyer," she stated. "This is going to be my last time waiting four hours in the Chicago O'Hare Airport.'"

The Gulfstream model was used by Oprah for some years, with an incident in December 2005 in which the aircraft was just beginning a flight from Santa Barbara Municipal Airport in California when it was seemingly struck by a bird and grounded until its windshield underwent essential repairs. Later that month, it was concluded that the cause of the damage was different. John Ahlman, Battalion Chief with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, reported, according to Today, "There was no bird involved, but the pilot did tell my captain that he felt it was a fatigue thing with the glass." Whether she was unsettled by the experience or simply wanted a different aircraft, she replaced her first Gulfstream with a Bombardier Aerospace Global Express XRS in 2006.

Later, Oprah would add other aircraft to her fleet. They would include, Jettly goes on, several newer Gulfstream models. Throughout the 2010s, she would acquire a G550, a member of the G650 family, and the G700. The latter was added to Oprah's repertoire in 2024, a model that costs in the region of $70 million and was engineered to be fully customizable to the owner's requirements.