13 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream G650 Private Jet
The Gulfstream G650 is a rare breed in the already-exclusive world of business jets. Thanks to two rear-mounted Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, this bird can soar to 51,000 feet while cruising at just under the speed of sound (Mach 0.925). For reference, this shames the altitude or velocity of commercial airliners and was the best in its class for years. A massive 8,000-mile range means it can reach anywhere in Europe from the American West Coast.
In February 2025, producer Gulfstream Aerospace Corp announced a due but not less bittersweet milestone: The final G650 airframe had been completed. After logging more than one million flight hours, setting over 125 records, including one for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe, the G650 was surrendering all but its legacy to the newer Gulfstream G800.
With a starting price of between $60 million and $70 million, the G650 is one of the priciest private airplanes. So, it's no surprise to learn that the G650 is a bird of choice when the super-rich look to fly undisturbed. Even before the jet made its maiden flight in 2009, a bidding war was already brewing amongst deep-pocketed elites. Buyers must even sign a strict resale agreement prohibiting them from flipping their aircraft or selling their production slot.
Floyd Mayweather
One of only a handful of athletes to hit $1 billion in career earnings, Floyd "Money" Mayweather has never shied away from displaying his luxurious modes of transport. Among his prized possessions is a 1994 Gulfstream G650, lavishly refurbished to house 12 passengers. Dubbed "Air Mayweather 2," his surname is boldly branded across the length of the fuselage, flanked by a smaller-sized TMT ("The Money Team") logo.
Together, these markings join a rare club of instantly recognizable jet insignias, a club that includes Drake's "OVO" on his Boeing 767 and Jay-Z's "S. Cartier" on his Bombardier Challenger 850. Oh, and a "50-0" logo is also proudly branded on the wing tip to remind the skies of his undefeated professional record.
For most of 2018 and early 2019, the jet literally flew him across the world: To Paris, Bali, Bangkok, Dubai, Monte Carlo, the Blue Lagoon in Iceland and Grozny in Russia, as well as other destinations like Hong Kong and Singapore. When not fly-cationing, Mayweather occasionally puts his jet to noble use, having lent it for humanitarian missions in the past. The Air Mayweather has been known to ferry its host for flights as short as ten minutes to Las Vegas — often cited as a record for one of the shortest flight journeys. It's not untrue to his "Money" persona.
Kim Kardashian
The Kardashian surname is already synonymous with luxury, so it's no surprise one of the model queens, Kim, is on this list. Kim Kardashian owns a highly-customized Gulfstream G650ER (ER stands for "extended range") registered as N1980K, which reportedly set her back a cool $150 million. Affectionately dubbed "Kim Air," the jet mirrors her personal aesthetic down to the last stitch, something instantly noticeable from the sleek crème-painted fuselage that complements the palette of her Calabasas mansion.
The beige-themed interior decor features touches from none other than Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, the legendary Los Angeles-based designers behind Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner's homes, amongst other high-profile celebrity residences. Custom lightwood lines the few places cashmere upholstery doesn't.
The aircraft is so heavily customized that Kardashian reportedly had to wait for more than a year for its completion. She holds her cashmere upholstery so close to her heart that, in the jet's debut in an episode of "The Kardashians", she revealed her golden rules on board: No shoes, only custom Skims slippers, and no spray-tanned-skins. If possible, while inside her jet, "don't breathe" and "don't touch a thing." Designed to comfortably host ten guests, the aircraft features two full bathrooms located forward and aft. The jet's first flight with Kim on board came in the most Kardashian way possible: In Milan for the Prada Fashion show.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's immense wealth, once reported by Forbes to be the highest on the globe at $473 billion, means affording a jet like Gulfstream's G650 is child's play for him.
The Tesla CEO calls three exquisite business jets his own: a Dassault Falcon 900B, a Gulfstream G550, and a Gulfstream G650ER, all registered to Falcon Landing LLC, based in Hawthorne, California. Acquired in 2016, the G650ER (registered as N628TS) is the newest addition to his fleet, although there are whispers of a newer G700 on its way.
Musk's frequent air travels have raised concerns among climate conservationists. Quite famously, Jack Sweeney, a then-University of Central Florida student, created a software that tracked his flights on a now-suspended Twitter handle, @ElonJet. Flight logs obtained from other trackers revealed that, at one point, this G650ER flew over 150,000 miles in 2018 alone. Even worse, Musk's carbon footprint for 2022, accounting only for his jet use, stood at a staggering 2,100 tons; For reference, the average American emits 132 times less per year, and not just for transportation.
Jeff Bezos
Unlike John Travolta's sizable business jet collection, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owned just two Gulfstream G650ERs, the older of which (bought in 2015 and registered N271DV) was sold in November 2025 for $39 million. His sole G650ER, registered as N758PB in the name of Poplar Glen LLC, was built in 2019 with 6396 as the serial number.
We get an inkling of Bezos' taste in decor from that of his sold jet. It had a brown-beige-muted gold theme that ran throughout the carpets, upholstery, and wood panels; Pretty modest compared to how celebrities like Kim Kardashian customized theirs. Like other celebrities, Bezos has received his fair share of criticism for not being climate-friendly with his travels. He also reportedly owns the much newer, longer-ranged, and more energy-efficient Gulfstream G700, which set him back a hefty $80 million.
The G700 prides itself as a "green" jet, powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines that churn out 8% more power than the BR275 that powers the G650, while using 3.5% less fuel.
Dwayne Johnson
Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star-turned-entrepreneur Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson owns two private jets: the younger Bombardier Global 7500 and the Gulfstream G650. Not much is publicly available about Johnson's jet. However, a nearly-fatal incident became headline news. On April 1, 2025, while en route to Houston, Texas from Hawaii for the United Football League's second season opening, his G650 had a hydraulic system overheating mid-flight.
This kind of warning is one no pilot wants to hear come in on the Crew Alerting System when cruising at thousands of feet in the air. Hydraulics control the flaps (needed for slow, stable landings) and the brakes (both wheel and thrust reverser actuation) of an aircraft. An overheating hydraulic line may cause the inflammable fluid to spill and ignite, and the ensuing fire spells almost certain doom midair. Because of this, one of the standard protocols for this emergency is a return to base. And that's exactly what Johnson's pilots did, while explaining the decision to the actor.
Johnson is not the only celebrity to experience this goosebumping scare. In February 2022, while flying from Britain to New York for a Madison Square Garden performance, the Bombardier BD-700 Global Express of then-74-year-old British music legend, Elton John, suffered a hydraulics failure. The pilot even had to abort the emergency landing twice at Farnborough Airport's runway in Southern Ireland.
Mark Zuckerberg
The Gulfstream G650ER with tail number N68885 proudly carries one of the most influential personalities in the tech world: Mark Zuckerberg. The Meta boss joins fellow tech billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk as prominent owners of the aircraft.
Actual ownership of the aircraft, according to FAA records, is vested in Wyoming-based entity A7P Trust Co. Inc. Trustee, often used by high-profile individuals to maintain privacy. Public flight registries reveal that the jet was manufactured in 2021 with the serial number 6472. The light and dark blue-white paint scheme that lines the fuselage is unmistakably similar to the brand colors of Facebook and, by extension, Meta.
Transport to a Silicon Valley giant means that Zuckerberg's plane is rarely idle. The jet ran 28 flights in just two months in the second half of 2022, equivalent to 253 tonnes of carbon emitted, or 15 times the American yearly average. In the first three months of 2024, it made 42 trips, including a journey to Panama for Zuckerberg's 40th birthday celebration. The G650 might be seeing its last days as Zuckerberg's carrier of choice, as aviation tracker Jack Sweeney reports a G700 delivery back in December 2024. The tail number N3880 has a similar paint scheme to Zuckerberg's G650ER, of course.
David Geffen
Billionaire filmmaker David Geffen owns a Gulfstream G650 registered as N221DG. The co-founder of Dreamworks film studio registered the aircraft under the FAA with his Los Angeles-headquartered company, David Geffen Co., as the owner.
It might not be a lover of limelight, but tail number N221DG has transported its owner to some high-stakes events, including the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February 2025. Interestingly, due to the insanely high demand, Geffen reportedly battled stiff competition from celebrities, including billionaire fashion designer Ralph Lauren, as far back as 2011 for a chance to own this particular airframe.
Aside from its manufacturing year of 2013 and serial number 6061, many details surrounding the aircraft, including its interior, are speculative at best. However, credible sources reveal it features standard G650 amenities: a Ka-Band high-speed international Wi-Fi and DirecTV with premium sports channels.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is among the wealthiest and most decorated athletes in the world, and is often considered the best soccer player of all time. With the biggest Instagram following of any individual, the athlete is also one of the most famous personalities on earth.
When not plying his trade across Europe dressed in club and country colors, he proudly glides the skies housed in a Gulfstream G650, with a silver-black paint scheme that gleams in the sun. Acquired as a successor to his older G200, this aircraft was first spotted at Lisbon airport in June 2025, boldly plastered with his signature "CR7" initials and silhouette of his trademark "Siuuu" celebration.
Ronaldo's G650 has perhaps one of the biggest flexes of any jet: Touching down at an airport bearing the name of its owner when visiting his hometown. The Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport is located in the island city of Madeira.
Steven Spielberg
With a storied three-decade filmography that includes works like "Jaws," "Jurassic Park," and "Schindler's List," three Academy Awards, a Forbes-declared net worth of $7.1 billion, and a lifetime box office gross of more than $10 billion, Steven Spielberg is the undisputed crème de la crème of Hollywood filmmakers. It makes sense that such a busy man chooses to go around his business in luxury.
Bathed in off-white, strawberry pearl paint, Spielberg's G650ER is just one of the two exquisite aircraft he hops onto, the other being the roomier and costlier Boeing 737 BBJ. The 2016 model, registered as N900KS, was acquired in 2019 and features a spacious cabin laden with heated backrests and fully extendable lie-flat seats.
As with most celebrity private jets, Spielberg's G650ER has come under fire for being an eco-enemy. Within just two summer months of 2023, it took more than a dozen trips, covered 17,000 miles, and gulped over $116,000 in fuel. In ecological terms, that's 179 tons of carbon dioxide, about eleven times the amount produced by an average American in a year.
Peter Jackson
Another austere filmmaker — and a billionaire one at that — Peter Jackson is as passionate about aircraft as he is about cinema. The "Lord of the Rings" director owns an extraordinary collection of over two dozen World War I airplanes. His modern pride, however, is a Gulfstream G650, registered ZK-KFB with the "ZK" proudly signifying his homeland, New Zealand.
It was acquired in March 2012 for roughly NZ$80 million, to replace his Gulfstream G550, in use since 2009. That earlier jet was later sold to the Scandinavian banking group Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in March 2013. The most notable mission of this aircraft came in 2014, when it was lent to haul communications during the high-profile search-and-rescue operation in the Indian Ocean for the missing Flight MH370 of Malaysian Airlines.
However, aviation experts questioned the decision, noting that civilian jets like the G650 aren't equipped for the kind of reconnaissance and communication work typically handled by military aircraft.
Bill Gates
Microsoft boss Bill Gates once operated two Gulfstream G650s, registered as N887WM and N194WM respectively. Both are merely two of his four very expensive private jets, the others being the Bombardier BD-700 Global Express and a Challenger 350. He also owns a Cessna seaplane and two Airbus-made choppers.
One of the G650s (the N194WM) was transferred to Utah-based trust company TVPX Aircraft Solutions, a firm known for managing corporate and high-net-worth aviation assets.Gates' climate footprint aboard these planes is far from clean and has drawn criticism for his attempts at climate advocacy.
Reports from 2022 suggest he took 392 private jet flights, averaging more than one per day. Among his most publicized G650 trips were flights to Sydney, where he discussed environmental issues with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and to Paris for a major climate conference. Gates has consistently defended his private jet use, emphasizing that he invests "billions of dollars" towards combating climate change to ensure that his personal emissions are far outweighed by his contributions.
Ralph Lauren
Legendary American fashion designer Ralph Lauren owns a Gulfstream G650 registered as N711RL. True to his craft as a fashion designer, Lauren had the interior designed to remind guests of his brand, with fine upholstery and furniture sporting a warm, neutral color palette of creams and browns.
At the main seating area are two distinctive features that capture Lauren's creative spirit: a control panel-like dashboard mounted on the wall and a digital design display. The former, borrowing from those of the hundred-or-so vintage cars in Lauren's garage, provides real-time flight data such as altitude, location, cabin temperature, and even music controls.
The latter functions as basically a virtual toolkit that lets Lauren browse or preview different fabric and color swatches, if he has any light bulbs ideas midair, because why not? It's no surprise that Lauren was among the long line of celebrities on the waiting list for the G650, as reported by The New York Post. That list included David Geffen, Oprah Winfrey, and Warren Buffett.
Michael Jordan
The current jet of the world's first billionaire athlete, Michael Jordan's Gulfstream G650ER, only came to be in 2024, when the then-61-year-old felt it was time for a change from his G550. Everything screams "Michael Jordan" on this jet. The registered tail number N236MJ is an alphanumeric detailing of his career: "23" is his jersey number, "6" is his NBA championships cabinet, and "MJ" carries his initials.
References to the athlete are also splashed along the exterior fuselage. A wrinkled elephant hide-themed paint scheme reminds beholders of Air Jordan sneakers, and the Jumpman logo at the tail is unmistakable even to non-basketball fans. These customizations don't come cheap and are said to have swallowed roughly $500,000 out of the $70 million price for the jet.
Registered under MJ Air LLC — a subsidiary managed by his family firm, Jump Management — the aircraft logged 32 trips and 54 flight hours in its first three months in Jordan's possession. Keen-eyed folks were lucky enough to have a first glimpse at the plane on the tarmac of Talladega airport, as Jordan attended the 2024 YellaWood 500 NASCAR race.