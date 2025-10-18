13 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream G650 Private Jet

The Gulfstream G650 is a rare breed in the already-exclusive world of business jets. Thanks to two rear-mounted Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, this bird can soar to 51,000 feet while cruising at just under the speed of sound (Mach 0.925). For reference, this shames the altitude or velocity of commercial airliners and was the best in its class for years. A massive 8,000-mile range means it can reach anywhere in Europe from the American West Coast.

In February 2025, producer Gulfstream Aerospace Corp announced a due but not less bittersweet milestone: The final G650 airframe had been completed. After logging more than one million flight hours, setting over 125 records, including one for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe, the G650 was surrendering all but its legacy to the newer Gulfstream G800.

With a starting price of between $60 million and $70 million, the G650 is one of the priciest private airplanes. So, it's no surprise to learn that the G650 is a bird of choice when the super-rich look to fly undisturbed. Even before the jet made its maiden flight in 2009, a bidding war was already brewing amongst deep-pocketed elites. Buyers must even sign a strict resale agreement prohibiting them from flipping their aircraft or selling their production slot.