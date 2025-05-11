Everything You Need To Know About The Gulfstream G800 Private Jet

While those of us on more modest budgets might have to settle for the worst seats on the plane when flying, rich travellers can upgrade to first class. However, for the ultra-rich, that still isn't convenient enough. The wealthiest jetsetters travel by private jet, allowing them to head across the country or even cross continents without having to wait for a scheduled flight. When it comes to continent-crossing capability, no other private jet can match the Gulfstream G800, which can travel up to 8,200 nautical miles without needing to refuel. In April 2025, it was certified as the longest-range private jet on the market, with its range allowing it to travel between New York and Tokyo in one hop.

Gulfstream has been making private jets for more than 60 years and offers a range of models in its current lineup. The G800 is its top model for ultra-long haul flying, while the related Gulfstream G700 offers a larger cabin at the cost of decreased range. However, the cabin of the G800 is still generously sized, with seating for up to 19 passengers or beds for up to 10 passengers, depending on its configuration.