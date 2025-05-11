Everything You Need To Know About The Gulfstream G800 Private Jet
While those of us on more modest budgets might have to settle for the worst seats on the plane when flying, rich travellers can upgrade to first class. However, for the ultra-rich, that still isn't convenient enough. The wealthiest jetsetters travel by private jet, allowing them to head across the country or even cross continents without having to wait for a scheduled flight. When it comes to continent-crossing capability, no other private jet can match the Gulfstream G800, which can travel up to 8,200 nautical miles without needing to refuel. In April 2025, it was certified as the longest-range private jet on the market, with its range allowing it to travel between New York and Tokyo in one hop.
Gulfstream has been making private jets for more than 60 years and offers a range of models in its current lineup. The G800 is its top model for ultra-long haul flying, while the related Gulfstream G700 offers a larger cabin at the cost of decreased range. However, the cabin of the G800 is still generously sized, with seating for up to 19 passengers or beds for up to 10 passengers, depending on its configuration.
The G800 has a luxurious cabin
As well as being able to transport VIPs across the world at a moment's notice, the Gulfstream G800's cabin is designed to ensure that they arrive feeling fresh, too. Along the length of the cabin are sixteen extra-large windows, which are significantly bigger than those found in most other jets and offer plenty of opportunity for sightseeing.
The G800's cabin altitude is also the lowest on the market, with the cabin staying at the equivalent of 2,840 ft even when the plane itself is cruising at 41,000 feet. In contrast, the Boeing 787 has a maximum cabin altitude of 6,000 feet, while some other commercial aircraft have a maximum cabin altitude of 8,000 feet. Keeping altitude as low as possible can help reduce the effects of jet lag, ensuring that business travellers on the G800 will come off a long-haul flight feeling less groggy than first-class travellers on the same route in a commercial aircraft.
Alongside its wide windows and low cabin altitude, the G800 also employs several other systems to help keep G800 travellers as comfortable as possible. One is the plane's air purification system, which is designed to provide fresh air to the entire cabin in less than three minutes. Another is the LED cabin lighting, which Gulfstream claims can be adjusted to accommodate a traveller's circadian rhythms.
Where can the Gulfstream G800 fly?
The G800's range of 8,200 nautical miles is a record for a private jet, and it puts much of the world within direct reach for travellers. As previously mentioned, the G800 can fly between New York and Tokyo, but it can also fly directly from London, England, to Perth, on the west coast of Australia. Likewise, passengers on a G800 in Dubai could travel to any continent on the planet, with North America, Australasia, Africa, and much of South America within reach.
The jet isn't limited to flying between only the largest airports either, as it has a balanced field takeoff distance of 5,812 feet. That puts it roughly on par with the Dassault Falcon 8X, which only carries up to 16 passengers and can land at airports as small as London City Airport. The G800 is therefore an exceptionally versatile option for anyone with deep enough pockets to buy one, although even among the ultra-wealthy, it's not an insignificant purchase. Reports put the base price of the G800 at $72.5 million, although options can increase that price further.