These Are The Absolute Worst Seats On A Plane

Although commercial air travel has only been around for a little over a century, it has quickly changed the way we experience the world and the opportunities that come with it. Since then, airplanes have gone through multiple evolutions and prices for passenger flights have slowly become more affordable, even for the average person. On the other hand, cheaper flights can be a little like a double-edged sword, especially because some aspects of the flight experience can be compromised. While it's now possible to book flights online, there are tons of things you should consider to make sure you don't have a horrible in-flight experience, such as where you decide to sit.

Unless you splurge for first class, business class, or suites, you'll usually get what you pay for in the grand hierarchy of airline seating arrangements. This can impact anything from how comfortable the seat is, the amount of noise you're exposed to, how far you can recline your seat, and even how long it will take to get off the plane. So, how do you avoid the worst seats on the plane? It's important to note that "worst" is relative, especially because we all have individual preferences and needs when it comes to flying commercial airlines. However, there are quantifiable reasons why some airplane seats are just not as good as others. Here are a few of them.