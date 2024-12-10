10 Essential Pieces Of Tech For Traveling With Kids

Studies about family travel indicate that it is overwhelmingly considered a positive experience. Around 80% of respondents in one survey shared by New York University said travel helped broaden their children's perspective on the world, while 62% reported that their kids had become more confident as a result of travel. It's not surprising, then, that 76% of respondents planned to travel internationally with their kids within the next two years.

Advertisement

While the benefits of travel are evident, traveling with kids is quite an adventure, whether you're dealing with toddlers or teenagers. Of course, whether you have a two-year-old or a high schooler (or somewhere in between), all ages need to be kept busy. Granted, there are many screen-free activities you can take on the go. Those are arguably part of a well-balanced tech diet for little kids. Yet digital devices are some of the easiest things to bring with you on a car, plane, or train trip.

The right technology can make traveling easier on everyone, whether you have Wi-Fi during your travels or not. While needs vary at different ages, there are plenty of tech products that can make the trip easier for parents and kids. In the interest of saving space, time, cleanup, and your sanity, here are some pieces of tech we consider essential for traveling with kids.

Advertisement