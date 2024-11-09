10 Cheaper Alternatives To Audible Every Audio Book Listener Should Know About

It's no wonder Audible is one of the most popular options when it comes to listening to audiobooks. It maintains a massive library of books and podcasts for subscribers to enjoy, and frequently refreshes with the newest releases. Plus, it works on numerous types of devices, so whether you deal with iOS or Android, Audible remains a viable option. Audible is also one of the best audiobook apps compatible with Apple CarPlay in case you're the type of person who tries to get through the latest novel on long drives.

However, it's understandable if people want to find cheaper alternatives to Audible. The app frequently runs deals, such as paying $0.99 per month for the first three months. After that, you'll pay $14.95 per month as of this writing. With Audible, you receive a credit each month. You can then exchange this credit for any book within Audible's library, and that's yours to keep. With a subscription, you can also listen to a selection of free audiobooks, or you can spend additional money to buy extra books if you want to listen to more than one per month. Books downloaded via Audible tend to be a bit more affordable compared to purchasing physical copies.

It's not a bad deal, but roughly $15 per month adds up over time. There are numerous other audiobook-listening apps, some of which cost substantially less than Audible if they aren't free outright.

