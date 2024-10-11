6 Of The Best Audiobook & Reading Apps For Apple CarPlay

The written word is nearly as old as human history itself, but new technologies are still coming out all the time that change the way we experience books. Those who enjoy audiobooks might spend an otherwise wasted morning commute listening to a novel, and those who like reading digital books are getting new ways to enjoy them on all of their different screens. Several of these recent innovations have been designed to work in concert with Apple's vehicle interface software, CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay is a completely free operating interface that is supported in over 800 cars. It allows iPhone users to connect their devices to their car's dash screen, They can then customize their CarPlay dashboard with all kinds of different apps and utilities, from navigation controls, to music streaming platforms, to audiobook and reading apps. Those who are interested in using CarPlay for their digital reading might be interested in finding out which apps are the best. This way, they don't have to waste any time looking at what they have to offer and can start enjoying their favorite books in their cars right away.

I've been setting up and reviewing smart tech for years now, and I've found that to discover the best applications you have to start by looking at the most popular options available and then compare their features and subscription packages. I followed this methodology in creating this list, and then relayed my personal experience with the apps I've used and compared the accounts of professional reviewers for the apps I haven't. There will be more on the methodology later, but for now, here are the best Apple CarPlay reading apps.

