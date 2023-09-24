How To Customize Your Apple CarPlay Dashboard

If you're itching to customize and personalize your Apple CarPlay screen, one particular adjustment you might find appealing is organizing the order in which your CarPlay-compatible apps appear on your vehicle's display screen. This allows you to mimic the arrangement of these apps on your iPhone or add and remove specific applications. To do this:

Open Settings. Tap General. Find and tap on CarPlay. Choose the one you're customizing from the list of available cars (that means you should have connected to it at least once). Tap Customize.

Now, you'll see a list of all the apps compatible with Apple CarPlay. If an app has a red minus "–" next to it, you can remove it from your CarPlay screen by tapping that button. And if you have even more compatible apps available on your iPhone, you'll spot them in the "More apps" section at the bottom of your list. To add them to your CarPlay screen, just tap the green plus "+" next to them. To arrange your apps however you want, you can hold the stack icon on the right side of each app and drag it to wherever you want it on the list. Once you're satisfied with your adjustments, save your changes by tapping the back button, and they will be automatically applied.