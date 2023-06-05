10 Essential Apple CarPlay Apps You Should Download Right Now

Cars and phones are wholly different technologies and each has changed the shape of the world in their own ways. Both were invented within a decade of one another — the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell in March 1876 and the car by Carl Benz in January 1886 — and the secret to their success is speed.

Cars are a lot of things but mostly they are a way to get where you need to go, quickly and efficiently. A century and a half ago, you had to pack supplies in case you got lost on the way to the next town over, and a journey of a few hundred miles would take weeks and come with a non-trivial risk of death. You can now make the same journey in a single day, with enough time to grab dinner before bed. Phones offer even greater efficiency for information, if not for people, allowing you to communicate with someone practically anywhere in the world, almost immediately.

These two technologies, having evolved alongside one another over the last 150 years, were perhaps destined to come together. There are a lot of ways to connect your smartphone and your vehicle, from aux cables to Bluetooth connections, but Apple's CarPlay functionality is one of the most incredible technology integrations modern cars have to offer, allowing you to access select smartphone functions on your car's dashboard display. To get the most out of CarPlay, you'll want to load your phone up with these useful apps.