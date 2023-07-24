8 Smart Home Devices Every Android User Should Use

We've all seen the wall-mounted tablets that serve as control surfaces for smart home devices. Many people hesitate to make the leap and dedicate a tablet to their foyers, but a perfectly logical alternative is available. Turn your tablet into a general-purpose tablet, but locate it centrally on a charging dock and pin a smart home control app so that it's the default interface.

This doesn't have to be a Fire tablet. Newer Fire tablets (version 7 and later) come with a custom-made smart home dashboard that offers a nice-looking interface. (Older Fire tablets will work as smart home hubs too but without the nifty interface.) But the dashboard has limited functionality and is inferior to one option that works on pretty much any Android device: widgets.

While all smart home devices come with apps, most have widgets with which you can customize your home screen as you see fit. This is enhanced by Android's built-in smart home device controls (since Android 11). Tiles add device-specific functionality to your home Screen: on/off buttons, brightness of fan speed sliders, lock/unlock buttons, thermostat controls, etc. Other options include software solutions like Google Home and Home Assistant and hardware platforms like Hubitat.

Of course, you can have both the wall-mounted and couch-adjacent options, and with most dashboard options, you can customize each tablet for its particular location and use. Home Assistant is difficult to beat in terms of customization options.