How To Repurpose An Old Amazon Fire Tablet Into A Smart Hub For Your Home

With e-waste becoming a large concern, it can be difficult to know what to do with old tech. Recycling is always an option, but an even better one is finding new uses for old devices. With Fire Tablets being cheap and ubiquitous, there's a good chance you've got an old one in a junk drawer somewhere. Instead of tossing it out, you can give it new life.

Perhaps you have a number of smart devices in your home, but no singular place from which to control them. That's where an old Fire Tablet can help. You can build a smart home hub with the old tablet and a little setup. The software you need is built right into the Fire Tablet, so there's no need to download additional apps, either.

Anything that works with Amazon's Alexa ecosystem is fair game. Lights, thermostats, you name it. However, if you have devices that aren't compatible with Alexa (such as Google's Nest product line), you may be out of luck unless the device's manufacturer makes its native app available through Amazon's Appstore.