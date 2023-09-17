How A Library Card Can Become Your Kindle's Best Friend

It's no secret that public libraries have had their roles severely supplanted by the internet in the modern age. You don't really need to go to a place full of physical books for work or leisure when you can get all the info and entertainment you could ever want at home. But if you do enjoy reading, then you shouldn't write your local library off altogether. Even if you prefer to do your reading on a Kindle rather than a physical book, it may still be to your benefit to get a library card set up.

Thanks to the third-party service OverDrive (also known as Libby, after its app of the same name), you can borrow digital copies of books from your local library and enjoy them from the comfort of your Kindle reader or tablet. All you need is a registered library card, and an entire galaxy of literary wonders will open to you, with no concerns for late fees!