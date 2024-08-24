Can Airliners Still Fly If They Lose One Engine?

Before any twin-engine aircraft can be certified, it must prove that it can take off, climb to a safe altitude, give pilots time to assess the situation, and land safely — all with just one engine. Of course, if an airliner loses one engine in flight, then you will sacrifice some performance. The plane might not be able to fly as high or as fast, and you will most likely have to divert to the nearest airport. But that doesn't mean that an aircraft will fall from the sky if it loses an engine.

There are plenty of popular single-engine planes that work just fine with one engine, but airlines tend to design aircraft with twin engines so that they do have a backup in case of emergency. That being said, an airplane is designed to glide on its own even if it loses all engines. For example, in 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 was headed to LaGuardia when it had to land in the Hudson River after its engines shut down (interestingly due to coming into contact with multiple large birds at 400 feet).

If you're at higher altitudes, you can still glide down safely in most aircraft. For example, Air Canada 143 ran out of fuel at 41,000 feet but was still able to land safely at an old air force base in Gimli, Canada, which was about 100 miles away from the location where they lost all power.

