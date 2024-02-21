Everything To Know About The Boeing 767 Jet

Detroit native William E. Boeing began his professional life in the lumber industry in Washington State and became fascinated with aviation after a 1910 trip to Southern California. Soon after, he earned his pilot's license but was disappointed with the quality of existing aircraft and set about building his own. The company he formed still bears his name, and as of 2022, $66.61 billion in revenue makes Boeing the world's largest airplane manufacturer. Boeing has its hands in civilian and military airplane design and construction as well as space exploration technology like launch systems, the International Space Station, and the X-37B, the United States' next-generation Space Shuttle.

Today, Boeing makes some of the world's most widely used commercial passenger and cargo planes, like the 747, 777, 787, and 767. Boeing's 737 Max has been in the news lately for a series of mechanical and structural failures, including an incident in January where a refrigerator-sized door plug blew out 16,000 feet over Portland, Oregon. None of the 177 passengers or crew members were injured, but NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told CNN that it was a "very violent, explosive event" and flight attendants had experienced "a lot of trauma that they are working through."

Though the Boeing 767 has been used as a commercial airliner for companies like United Airlines since the 1980s, it would later be modified into a production freighter for well-known companies like Amazon. The 767 also boasts some innovations that would inspire other jets.