The X-37B: The Secretive Spaceplane That Spent A Combined 10 Years In Orbit

Reusable launch vehicles — deployed to move people and cargo into low Earth orbit — are somewhat commonplace today, with private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin frequently making headlines for their successes in the field. But back in the late 90s the space landscape looked a lot different. The Space Shuttle was the only game in town, at least in the United States, until 1999.

NASA — working in partnership with the Department of Defense — selected The Boeing Company to develop the X-37. This experimental spaceplane was tasked with testing new technologies running the gamut from repairing satellites to achieving complete reusability and reducing the cost of getting a payload into orbit for one-tenth of the cost.

The prototype, the X-37A, looked like a scaled-down version of the Space Shuttle. It was about the size of a school bus and featured some important distinctions not seen on the Space Shuttle. There was no cockpit, for example, meaning the X-37A was fully autonomous. It also used lighter materials and eliminated all hydraulics, according to Boeing.

Operating between 150 and 500 miles above the Earth, this spaceplane could stay in orbit for up to 270 days. But of the six flights it's made to date, five have operated longer than that. So what's the X-37 doing while it's up there for so long? Well, that's where things take a turn for the weird.