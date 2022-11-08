The Bizarre Space Force Plane That Hasn't Landed In 2 Years

The U.S. Space Force got off to a complicated start. Born as a campaign promise from Donald Trump, it wasn't terribly clear at the beginning what the Space Force's role would be among America's armed services. It received quite a bit of political pushback (and no small amount of ridicule) as a resurrection of 80s SDI thinking (via Arms Control) and an unwelcome intrusion of the military into America's space strategy. Prior to Trump's proposal, American space travel had been managed by NASA, a civilian government agency. With NASA itself under complex pressures amidst the rise of private-sector spaceflight, no one seemed quite sure what to do with the new Space Force. It finally got funding in 2019 (via Space Force), less than a year before Trump, its most active advocate, would lose the Presidency.

At the same time, the U.S. Space Force exists. It was founded, funded, staffed, and has been operating for almost 3 years. It had to do something with its time. With little fanfare, the Space Force has carried out several space missions with consistent success. Most recently, it broke an impressive record when a Space Force vehicle completed the longest-ever orbital flight. Here's how.