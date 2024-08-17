Everything To Know About The Boeing 707 Jetliner

In the 1940s, if you were in a hurry and needed to travel across the continental United States, the fastest option was to hop inside one of the many propeller-driven planes of that era. The Douglas DC3 — perhaps the most popular commercial airplane of the time — let passengers travel from New York to Los Angeles in roughly 18 hours, with only three stops on the way. While these travel times look comically long by today's standards, it was a great improvement compared to the average transcontinental flight in the '30s when it took more than 25 hours to get from the East Coast to the West by air.

Advertisement

After World War 2 ended, there was a massive boom in the number of people taking flights, prompting aircraft companies to work on faster, more efficient aircraft. A major step in this direction came after the arrival of the de Havilland Comet. While the Comet is widely regarded as the world's first jet airliner, its legacy is also marred by a series of unfortunate incidents — including several crashes.

Despite teething troubles, the airline industry quickly realized the many advantages of jet engine-powered aircraft and continued working on more capable jet-powered planes. American aviation company — Boeing — which was primarily known for its military planes during the pre and post-war era, was also considering entering the booming commercial aviation market.

Advertisement

The company's efforts finally led to the creation of the Boeing 707 in 1957. The Boeing 707 is a significant aircraft in several aspects. Most modern-day jet-powered passenger planes owe their existence to the 707. The spirit of the design pioneered by the Boeing 707 is still in use today, more than 60 years since it first burst onto the scene. Its contribution to commercial aviation is remarkable, and the aircraft is widely credited for ushering in the jet age.