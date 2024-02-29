All About The De Havilland DH.106 Comet Jet

Many of today's most iconic aircraft bear the names of those aviation visionaries who were instrumental in bringing them into being. The lightning-fast Sukhoi Su-57, for instance, was developed by the company originally known as the Sukhoi Design Bureau – the 1939 creation of one Pavel Sukhoi. The De Havilland Aircraft Company, meanwhile, was founded around two decades earlier in London by the British Geoffrey de Havilland, who had studied and worked at the Crystal Palace School of Engineering and Wolseley Tool and Motor Car Company, before setting about designing an aircraft alongside his friend, Frank Hearle.

From these humble, 'amateur' beginnings (de Havilland's grandfather lent him the money needed for the project), de Havilland's aviation empire would grow to be enormously influential. Among the aircraft that bore and continue to bear his name, is the Mosquito B.Mk.35 bomber — a supercharged model that could be equipped with a 4,000 lb bomb – developed during World War II. The company also developed the DH.106 Comet, a revolutionary model in its time, and what is considered to be the world's first glimpse of an airliner with a jet engine.

Let's take an in-depth look at how de Havilland brought jet technology to the then-growing world of commercial flight, how the Comet was built and iterated upon as time went on, its performance, and its position in the industry.