Pan Am: Why One Of The Most Iconic Airlines Went Bankrupt

There is, arguably, no more consequential name in world aviation than Pan American Airways, as it was originally known. The very notion of commercial flights today would be markedly different if it hadn't been for the iconic U.S. company. Debuting in 1927, Pan Am's origins barely hinted at the globe-spanning tour de force of passenger travel it would become: At the time, it was simply as a U.S.-to-Cuba mail carrier.

Its operations would expand to the passenger sphere in short order, however, as it conquered the globe. In October 1957, the U.S. Navy arranged a Strato Clipper flight to Antarctica, an historic global first, according to Everything Pan Am.

Pan Am's downfall, sadly, was all the more dramatic for its former great success. Between economic challenges and a devastating tragedy caused by a bomb on a Pan Am aircraft, the company was ultimately doomed to bankruptcy.

Pan Am owed some degree of its success to the fact that no other companies at the time could offer close to what its vast network could. A February 1982 update on the company's available planes revealed that it boasted 29 Boeing 747-121s, 12 Lockheed L1011-500s, 54 Boeing 747-100/200s, and many more. The latter aircraft could transport 400 passengers, proving that the airline truly led the way in the arena of carrying as many passengers as possible in (relative) comfort ... even if the 747 did use floppy disks.