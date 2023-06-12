5 Forgotten Airlines That Once Soared The Skies

As with every industry, there have been many airlines that presented novel value propositions over the decades of commercial air travel. From low-cost carriers that pioneered a system that is now well-known to low-density luxury carriers, there has been a litany of ideas, though not all of them turned out to be winners for the people who invested in them.

These airlines also differed significantly from the U.S.' Big Three — American, Delta, and United — as well as other global powerhouses such as Lufthansa, Emirates, and others, which gave fliers alternatives to the relatively similar flying experiences they had access to, especially in the U.S. market. However, being different doesn't always pay off.

Combined with the fact that airlines are much more than just companies that fly planes and now rely on other avenues, such as their frequent flier programs and ultra-efficient high-density flights instead of niche services, it becomes easier to understand why the vast majority of modern-day airlines follow similar business models and those that stood out fell by the wayside or were absorbed by the competition.