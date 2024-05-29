Everything You Need To Know About The Airbus A330 And A340 Passenger Jets

Amidst ongoing concerns with Boeing and its 737 Max aircraft, it's helpful to cut through the negativity and remember that air is still the safest domain of travel. The real problem with air travel is comfort, and if you've been flying on common commercial airliners within the United States, chances are you've felt the pangs of an industry taking a sharp turn away from consumer comfort. That is, of course, unless you've had the pleasure of riding aboard an Airbus A330 or A340.

While the name "Airbus" may not instill much confidence in the comfort and convenience of flying an A330 and A340, the name isn't indicative of exactly what passengers enjoy when flying in one of these wide-bodied commercial craft. Introduced on Jan. 27, 1994, the Airbus A330 (and the subsequent A340) promised to elevate the company above competitors with a stylish interior where passengers could really get comfortable and mechanics that focused on efficiency.

What makes the A330 and A340 families unique, and how do they stand up to their predecessors and ongoing competition? There's much to know about these aerial behemoths, from the thought process behind their development to the passenger-friendly design elements that take them from being a flying city bus to a high-flying luxury experience.