8 Of The Most Expensive Commercial Passenger Jets Ever Built

The airplane is one of the wonders of the modern world, and while you may not often think about it, aviation has shaped our world and way of life in innumerable ways. On the scale of all human history, the time that man has been able to reach through the clouds is but a sliver of a moment. Yet the advancement of the technology has happened at breakneck speed and achieved impressive results, providing us with some of the most sophisticated and complex machinery imaginable. However, it all comes at a cost.

Anything connected to aviation comes with a significant price tag. Whether it is a radio, an engine, or an entire fuselage, a lot of money goes into making an aircraft and getting it into the air safely. The high cost of aircraft construction comes from raw materials, advanced electronics, and low-volume manufacture. And since aircraft must be built to within extremely tight tolerances, with redundant systems for greater safety, further costs are incurred. The end result of this is extraordinarily expensive airplanes that few people have the means to purchase, although some cost more than others. While the most expensive aircraft made today are reserved for the military and national defense, here are some of the most expensive commercial passenger jets.