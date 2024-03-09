5 Of The Most Popular Single-Engine Planes

The Piper J-3 Cub is a steel and fabric tail-dragger that first flew in 1938. Because of its cheap and reliable construction, it was popular as a training plane for student pilots. Made in America and taking to the air just one year before Germany invaded Poland, it was perfectly positioned for training the thousands of pilots needed for the coming war.

At the peak of wartime production, Piper was making one J-3 Cub every 20 minutes to fill the training needs of the U.S. Army Air Force. Because of this, nearly 80% of US military pilots started their initial training on the Cub during and after the war. If you ask a pilot in the 1980s where they began training, they likely will tell you it all started with a Cub.

Production of the J-3 Cub continued until 1947, when the PA-18 Super Cub superseded it. By then, the company had made over 19,000 of the J-3. However, despite being out of production for over 77 years, more than 5,000 of the original J-3 airframes are still registered with the FAA — a testament to the longevity and reliability of this plane. It remains a popular plane among bush pilots, who prize the Cub's robustness and the tail-dragger design that helps with its takeoff and landing performance.