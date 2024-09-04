5 Ways To Learn How To Fly An Airplane

Humanity has long dreamt about flying, and now that we can do it easily, many kids and adults still dream about becoming a pilot. While more accessible today than ever before, for many getting a pilot's license is still an arduous journey that will take many years and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

However, learning to fly an airplane may not be as difficult as it seems. Yes, it's true that you must learn a lot of theoretical knowledge in ground school — information that could save your life — and you will have to fly a few hours with an instructor to be qualified enough to take the practical test. Still, once you're used to flying, it could feel just as routine as driving a car.

The most common way for one to get a license is to go through a flying school, but that isn't the only way to do so. In fact, there are a few ways where you can learn how to fly without needing to spend a lot of money. So, if you know that you have what it takes to become a pilot, let's check out the few ways you can learn how to fly and get your pilot's license.

Advertisement