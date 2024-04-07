5 Of The Best Planes For Getting Your Private Pilot's License

Many dream of learning how to fly, and a few lucky ones among us have the chance to do it. However, flying isn't just sitting in a classroom and graduating with a degree. Instead, it requires hours of flight experience in a cockpit.

The FAA requires students to log 40 flying hours to apply for a private pilot certificate, with the hours broken down into at least 20 hours of flight training with a licensed instructor, 10 hours of solo flight, three hours of cross-country flight, and three hours of instrument time.

While you can accomplish all these in a flying school or renting out an hourly plane, some student pilots may consider buying a plane instead. That way, they can fly whenever they want, have reduced hourly costs, and even rent it out to other pilot hopefuls in the future.

So, if you plan to earn a pilot's license and have a few extra dollars to put into your aircraft, these are some of the best beginner-friendly planes for building your time and experience.