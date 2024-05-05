A Veteran Pilot Has One Huge Tip For Anyone Learning To Fly

As the world becomes metaphorically smaller thanks to the prevalence of air travel, it's entirely understandable to want to become a pilot yourself. There's something romantic about being the steward of a gigantic flying metal beast, even more so if you're also responsible for the safety of an entire cabin of passengers. Of course, if you're interested in becoming a pilot, you first need to obtain a comprehensive education on all things aeronautic, from the operation of a plane to commonly accepted safe flying techniques.

Whether you're getting your start as a trainee pilot with the intent of working for one of the major commercial airlines or just want to be able to take a quick hop in a private aircraft, you're probably wondering what the most important lessons are to immediately take to heart. To answer that question, we spoke briefly with Retired Captain Richard Levy, a former pilot for a major U.S. airline that flew for 41 years before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. Following his retirement, Captain Levy now works as a flight simulator instructor for another major airline, as well as an expert consultant for attorneys engaged in aviation-related litigation. You can find out more about him, as well as contact him, through his personal website, Aviation Expert Consulting.