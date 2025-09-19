Everything You Need To Know About The Gulfstream G650ER Private Jet

Owning a private jet is a luxury reserved for the ultra-wealthy, but they do come with a long list of benefits. When compared to commercial airline flights, there is more personal space, and there are some surprising things you can bring onto a private jet, like generous amounts of liquids. While all private jets sound incredible, some are more impressive than others. The Gulfstream G650ER is one jet model that stands out.

It's among the fastest business jets (Mach 0.925 max cruising speed), with one of the longest ranges (7,500 nautical miles). These factors contributed to this jet achieving a record time for a flight around the world in 2019. This model, alongside the similar G650, is among the best-selling private jets in the world.

The capabilities of the G650 and G650ER aren't a well-kept secret. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. released a statement in 2024 celebrating the fact that these jets have exceeded 1 million flight hours. While the two are very similar, the G650ER provides an extra 500 nautical miles of range over the G650.

You can buy a new G650ER for around $65 to $78 million, but there are also some pre-owned models available at a discounted price. However, even a jet with some flight hours behind its wings, made in 2014, is being sold for $25 million at GlobalAir.

First launched in 2014, the G650 and the G650ER are no longer being produced. Production ended in February 2025, when the final model was completed after more than a decade in service.