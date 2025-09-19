Everything You Need To Know About The Gulfstream G650ER Private Jet
Owning a private jet is a luxury reserved for the ultra-wealthy, but they do come with a long list of benefits. When compared to commercial airline flights, there is more personal space, and there are some surprising things you can bring onto a private jet, like generous amounts of liquids. While all private jets sound incredible, some are more impressive than others. The Gulfstream G650ER is one jet model that stands out.
It's among the fastest business jets (Mach 0.925 max cruising speed), with one of the longest ranges (7,500 nautical miles). These factors contributed to this jet achieving a record time for a flight around the world in 2019. This model, alongside the similar G650, is among the best-selling private jets in the world.
The capabilities of the G650 and G650ER aren't a well-kept secret. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. released a statement in 2024 celebrating the fact that these jets have exceeded 1 million flight hours. While the two are very similar, the G650ER provides an extra 500 nautical miles of range over the G650.
You can buy a new G650ER for around $65 to $78 million, but there are also some pre-owned models available at a discounted price. However, even a jet with some flight hours behind its wings, made in 2014, is being sold for $25 million at GlobalAir.
First launched in 2014, the G650 and the G650ER are no longer being produced. Production ended in February 2025, when the final model was completed after more than a decade in service.
Twin Rolls-Royce engines power the G650ER
A pair of Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines provides the brawn behind the G650ER's impressive performance figures. Offering a thrust of 75.20 kilonewtons on take-off, this jet can lift off the runway weighing up to 103,600 pounds, which includes a maximum fuel capacity of 48,200 pounds.
It isn't just take-off where these engines impress. The jet can comfortably cruise at 690 miles per hour (Mach 0.90) and achieve a max speed of 710 miles per hour (Mach 0.925). To put these figures into perspective, the average private jet cruises at between 515 and 621 mph. Private jets fly higher than commercial airliners, and the G650ER doesn't disappoint in that area either, with a maximum ceiling of 51,000 feet in altitude.
With impressive speed and range, the G650 and G650ER have shattered 90 speed records. For instance, a G650ER completed a Singapore-San Francisco flight in just 13 hours and 37 minutes. The same route on a non-stop United Airlines flight takes 15 hours and 5 minutes.
You won't believe what G650ERs 47-foot cabin offers
The G650ER is among the most expensive private jets owned by pro athletes. Both basketball legend Michael Jordan and Irish golf great Rory McIlroy chose the G650ER purely for more than just its performance. Inside its lengthy cabin, you'll find ample space with features like a dining area, conference room, and galley kitchen.
Even the crew has space to relax in dedicated rest areas. Seating includes roomy leather chairs and a massive couch. Some seats convert into beds, allowing up to seven passengers to sleep.
The space can be completely customized — it's been thoughtfully designed with several multipurpose options. Seats face each other to facilitate conversation, while features like a built-in table can transform a sitting area into a dining room. With a cabin height of 6 feet 3 inches and a width of 8 feet 2 inches, most passengers can move around comfortably.