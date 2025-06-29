8 Surprising Things You Can Bring On A Private Jet (And 5 Things You Can't)
Nothing screams luxury more than having an entire plane cabin to yourself. With access to ample space and freedom, flying privately is one of the most convenient ways to move across long distances. There are many things you can do and find in private jets that are inaccessible on commercial airlines. Also, you don't have to worry about take-off times and flight schedules, and if you're a public figure, it offers you the added advantage of discretion. So it's unsurprising that businessmen, entertainers, and wealthy entrepreneurs opt for this means of travel when they can.
Another major perk of private jets is the fact that they are not subject to the long and strenuous security checks that commercial flights are infamous for. Many operators will let you know that you can bring a wide variety of items along. However, it's easy to wrongly assume that you can bring anything and everything on board. Private jets have governing rules as well, and while some operators are pretty lax, others have very strict guidelines that they operate by. With that said, here are eight surprising things you can bring on a private jet (and five things you can't).
Can: firearms and hunting gear
If you have a planned hunting expedition on your next trip or feel the need to carry a firearm along, going private is actually a pretty good way to transport your gear. Like with commercial flights, this is not without restrictions. Of course, you'll need to have a license, and the laws in your destination would determine whether or not you can actually carry this kind of item along. If they do allow it, then all you need to do is inform your pilot and private jet operator ahead of time. They may also help with relevant documentation and compliance requirements.
Just as in a commercial flight, your firearms would be unloaded and locked in a compartment during the flight, along with knives, fishing rods, archery sets, and other hunting materials. However, there are some advantages you get from opting to transport your firearms privately.
There's the obvious fact that you don't have to stand in long queues to get your items checked. In addition, you don't have to deal with strict and very limited restrictions on the weight of your items or the kind of luggage you can carry, which can be such a bummer when you have a lot to carry.
Can: private chefs
If there's one thing you don't have to deal with on a private jet, it's the standardized and often unremarkable meals of commercial airlines. Dining on a private jet can be quite the experience, and you can enjoy in-flight gourmet offerings, whether provided by the aviation company or from personally hired staff.
In most cases, passengers would opt for what the company has to offer. Many private jet operators are luxury-oriented, given that they cater to a customer base of wealthy entrepreneurs, businessmen, and entertainers, so typically, you wouldn't have to worry about what to eat or drink. You may be offered a custom menu where you get to specify what you want to eat during your flight. In many cases, you may even request meals from specific restaurants, which the operator would arrange ahead of time. So while there's often no need for it, there's still usually the option to bring your private chef along. While chefs don't typically cook on board, they might help organize a menu, plan meals, or cater to your specific dietary needs on the flight.
Can: various kinds of pets
Flying along with your pet on a commercial flight usually means leaving the animal in the cargo hold or restricting it to a carrier for the duration. You may also face restrictions on the number, weight, or size of pets you can bring onboard. With private jets, while there are also rules, there are major benefits, plus you don't have to deal with hassle as much.
Your pet can comfortably relax with you in the cabin and move about throughout the flight, although during take-off and landing, some operators request that it be leashed to the seat. Some attendants are trained in first aid for pets, and have been known to request ahead for the size, weight, and breed of your pet to properly prepare for how to take care of its needs. And yes, you can bring your hamster or bird along, although you may need approval for larger animals and breeds.
Bear in mind that vaccination requirements are still in place for pets that cross borders, so you'll need to get adequate documentation and certifications for your pets. Presenting this information for a private flight eliminates line-standing and checkpoints, ensuring a smooth and quicker process that is less stressful than the commercial experience for you and your pet.
Can: oversized sports and musical instruments
There's a reason private jets are really common among entertainers and musicians — the convenience of carrying as much luggage as you need is trulyunmatched. With commercial airlines, there are restrictions on how many items you can carry as, even the length, width, and weight of each of these items. However, when flying private, you pretty much only have to worry about the cargo capacity of the plane.
As long as the private jet can accommodate it, based on its size and type, you can bring your items along. Very light jets, for instance, are meant for short trips and few passengers, so they can only accommodate small bags. However, with midsize jets, you can carry things like ski equipment and golf clubs, and large jets can even accommodate your musical instruments, several oversized suitcases, and snowboards. So there's really little to worry about, even when traveling in groups.
Can: interior decoration
If you're going to spend hours moving across countries or states in a private plane, you might as well ensure you enjoy the visual appeal of your immediate environment. There are many occasions that warrant flying private, and personal taste can play a large role in how things look and come together on a jet.
Jets are typically designed to meet the high-end taste of customers, from leather seats to polished wood and fine tailoring, but you are also open to a range of customizations. For instance, if you have a wedding celebration, you can request floral designs along with soft lighting and colors that give off a romantic theme. For a business engagement, neutral tones and simple, ergonomic designs can meet the aesthetic. You can even have an interior design theme based on the seasons or festivities.
All these can generally be provided on request by the operator. However, you have the freedom to bring your own harmless design elements, like art pieces, simple decor, or balloons, as long as it is approved.
Can: liquids in large quantity
One of the many restrictions that exist when flying commercially is the quantity of liquid and aerosols you can take on board. The TSA has a 3-1-1 liquid rule, which specifies that as a passenger, each liquid item you carry should not exceed 3.4 ounces, containers must fit into one quart-sized bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger. This rule extends to creams, toothpaste, hairspray, soaps, colognes, and shampoos that can be carried in hand luggage.
When you fly private, these rules are largely out the window. You can travel with your preferred liquids on board, whether drinks or toiletries. You can even bring alcohol, including champagne, whiskey, and cocktails, and this can even save you the cost of opting for the in-flight options. It also gives you the freedom to enjoy the brand of your choice.
Different operators might, however, have rules and restrictions on the quantity and type of liquids you can bring onboard, and some might restrict you from drinking your alcohol during the flight.
Can: human remains
Human remains might be one of the absolute weirdest things you can bring on a plane, and it may seem morbid to some, but it's really not uncommon for people to want to be buried in their ancestral homes or in specific locations when they pass away. This could be in an entirely different country, state, or continent from where they died. In such cases, one of the options you have is through a private jet charter.
A private jet is even more convenient in cultures or religions where burials must be done expediently. In a Muslim burial, for instance, the deceased is buried within 24 hours and so requires prompt transportation. Some operators allow you to contact them on such short notice, during which you'll be given a quotation notice and have preparations made accordingly.
The deceased may be transported in the cargo hold or even in the passenger cabin, where family members can stay in close proximity. Note that some of the major considerations in these cases include the dimensions of the cabin door, the size of the aircraft, and the size of the coffin or casket.
Can: personal entertainment
Flights take several long hours, and this can get boring very fast. Entertainment is a pretty big deal for many passengers. On first-class commercial flights, customers get access to an array of options, from games to movies and TV. With the entire cabin to yourself, private jets offer you even more space, along with a more expansive range of entertainment options.
Due to the fewer restrictions of private jets, you can bring almost every source of entertainment along, from toys to games and devices. Private jets typically offer free Wi-Fi, and with the high-definition screens on many modern flights, you can enjoy various movies and access to streaming. If you prefer, however, you can bring your own laptops or tablets instead.
It's also not uncommon to see virtual reality and augmented reality setups on modern jets. So, if you're traveling with a kid and hoping to keep them occupied or entertained throughout the flight, or you just need access to some fun stuff on the flight, you'll have little to worry about.
Can't: harmful chemicals
Despite the wide range of freedoms and luxuries allowed on private jets, you can't actually bring everything along. In fact, jet operators often require you to inform them ahead of time before bringing certain types of items on board, especially liquids. Commonly prohibited liquid include organic peroxides, such as bleaching agents. Most household cleaning chemicals are not allowed.
Moreover, disabling things like pepper spray and mace is required due to their ability to cause harm. Less obvious are cooking oils, which, despite not being inherently dangerous, may also be prohibited on some jets. This could be due to various reasons, one of which is the likelihood of spills, leaks, and stains. When close to hot surfaces or electrical systems, they may also pose the risk of fire.
Many of these items are categorized as hazardous materials (HAZMAT), and they are also subject to restrictions on commercial flights. While some private jets have a strict restriction policy for these items, others may allow some of them under specific guidelines.
Can't: explosives and flammables
It goes without saying that explosives are a major hazard on flights. As a result, there are stringent prohibitions on these items. When you think of explosives, you might think of detonators and grenades, and while these are indeed strictly banned on planes, there are many more items that fall under this category. Fireworks are a popular one.
Fireworks include various kinds of pyrotechnic devices, including firework novelty items like Roman candles, firecrackers, ground spinners, smoke fireworks, and bottle rockets. So, if you're traveling for a festivity, a good tip to keep in mind is to purchase your fireworks locally. The explanation for this is simple: fireworks can ignite mid-flight and cause harm.
Apart from fireworks, petrol, solvents, paints, and lighter refills are also considered flammables and unsafe to carry along on a private jet. As far as aviation security is concerned, explosives and flammables could be in liquid, solid, or mixture, and they include any part, element, or chemical material that could be essential components of an explosive or flammable device, so long as it poses any danger to passengers, crew, or aircraft.
Can't: Illegal substances
Substances like marijuana, despite being legal in different states and regions, are generally restricted on flights, whether private or commercial. In the United States, 42 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 24 allow recreational use. Still, marijuana is illegal on the federal level, and this means you wouldn't be able to fly with weed or other cannabis-infused substances.
In fact, it's illegal to possess or transport marijuana by virtue of the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and a breach of this can come with severe penalties. On top of that, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued strong warnings and significant fines to enforce passengers and pilots from transporting or smoking marijuana on flights.
Smoking generally can be harmful on planes due to fire risks, but there's also the risk of contact high, which can affect members of the crew or the pilot. Justin Bieber's infamous incident in 2014, where he smoked marijuana on a private jet, actually forced the pilots to wear oxygen masks. So, in summary, any substances that are illegal to carry around or distribute would not only likely be disallowed but can also attract legal problems.
Can't: infectious biological substances
Due to the health risks that they carry, biological material is heavily regulated both nationally and internationally. Anything that could be infectious is generally subject to strict rules before it can be transported.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR) is responsible for overseeing the transportation of materials considered hazardous. It classifies infectious substances into two types: things that, when they come in contact with otherwise healthy humans or animals, can cause life-threatening diseases or permanent disability, and things that generally aren't capable of such harm.
Items like infected blood, bacteria, and viruses fall under the materials considered harmful and are usually subject to restrictions on flights. You would have to notify the operator if all such items are being transported, especially if they do not fall under exceptions, which include dried blood on absorbent material or biological material that no longer poses risks of infection. Some private jets also specifically cater to medical needs and facilitate the transportation of blood, organs, and medical supplies.
Can't: red wine
Even though wine is known to be less enjoyable in the air due to the dampened taste and aroma, sipping a glass still just seems like one of the many freedoms you should be able to enjoy on a private jet. And yes, you can enjoy a variety of wine options on your flight, but you might not be able to bring some red wine along.
Red wine itself is a symbol of luxury and a favorite for many. However, it contains tannins, which are compounds that tend to cling to fibers. So, while it isn't illegal to bring along on most jets, companies often ban or restrict its use. Private jets have expensive and meticulously maintained interiors, and the risk of stubborn stains is a pretty big deal. During a bumpy ride, your wine can easily spill and create a mess that's troublesome to get rid of.
Some operators might not prevent you from bringing red wine on board, but they would recommend or appreciate that you don't. Note that while you might have to forfeit this drink for the duration of your flight, you still at liberty to enjoy champagne, white wine, and many of your other favorite libations.