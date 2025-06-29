8 Surprising Things You Can Bring On A Private Jet (And 5 Things You Can't)

If you have a planned hunting expedition on your next trip or feel the need to carry a firearm along, going private is actually a pretty good way to transport your gear. Like with commercial flights, this is not without restrictions. Of course, you'll need to have a license, and the laws in your destination would determine whether or not you can actually carry this kind of item along. If they do allow it, then all you need to do is inform your pilot and private jet operator ahead of time. They may also help with relevant documentation and compliance requirements.

Just as in a commercial flight, your firearms would be unloaded and locked in a compartment during the flight, along with knives, fishing rods, archery sets, and other hunting materials. However, there are some advantages you get from opting to transport your firearms privately.

There's the obvious fact that you don't have to stand in long queues to get your items checked. In addition, you don't have to deal with strict and very limited restrictions on the weight of your items or the kind of luggage you can carry, which can be such a bummer when you have a lot to carry.