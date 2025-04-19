12 Weird Things You Can Bring On A Plane

That's right, if the next time you're putting your carry-on into the overhead bin and there's a moose's full rack next to it, it wasn't because the TSA officer was too afraid to confront the burly owner in full camo. Antlers are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags and don't appear to require any special permission or proof of where you got them, at least as far as the TSA is concerned. The only requirement is that they fit in the overhead bin if you're bringing them on board. Airlines may have their own fees and policies. United Airlines, for example, charges $100 and asks that you wrap the antlers and protect the tips.

Advertisement

Having said that, there are obviously local regulations surrounding antlers that will come into play. Hunting rules aside, some states (Idaho, for example) require an antler-gathering certificate, which is free to obtain. There are further regulations that could land you in hot water if you're not careful. For instance, a pair of antlers still connected to a skull is a big no-no. Buying antlers is a different matter altogether and usually requires another kind of certificate. We've only touched on one state's regulations here; destination states or countries may have entirely different rules to contend with.

The point is, while the TSA may allow antlers, it assumes you've done your due diligence before and after the security checkpoint. There's a good chance authorities could get involved if you bring a rack to the airport without proof you obtained it through proper channels. And don't assume this applies to any and all trophy animal body parts; one man got busted big time in Delhi for trying to fly to Canada with a crocodile skull, thanks to local wildlife laws.

Advertisement