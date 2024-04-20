The Top 3 Things The Pilot Wishes Every Commercial Airline Passenger Would Do

In 2024, an expected 9.4 billion passengers will take to the air on scheduled commercial flights. The vast majority of these passengers will reach their destinations safely — only re-establishing that flying remains one of the safest modes of transport. And while most of the responsibility for a safe, uneventful flight lies with aircraft companies, airlines, and the ancillary staff that form the backbone of the aviation business, it goes without saying that passengers, too, have a smaller, but equally vital role to play in making flights safer, more enjoyable, and as stress-free as possible.

In fact, it doesn't take a genius to figure out how to conduct yourselves while inside a giant metal tube with 200 frustrated co-passengers. While following the correct aircraft etiquette is very important, merely being a better version of yourself while inside a plane should not be your only focus. There are several things about commercial aviation that passengers should ideally be aware of before showing up for their flights. Some of these are things even commercial airplane pilots want passengers to do once inside a plane.

How do we know? Well, we asked retired Captain Richard Levy what the top three things he wished his passengers would do every time they boarded a plane were. For those wondering, Captain Levy is a thoroughbred air industry veteran with 41 years of experience working at a major U.S. airline and knows the aviation industry inside out. He currently works as a simulator instructor and runs Aviation Expert Consulting, an aviation consulting firm.