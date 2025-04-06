The Important TSA Rule To Remember When Bringing Electronics On A Flight

Frequent travelers know routines for going through TSA security checkpoints before boarding a flight: no liquids over 3.4 ounces, no sharp objects like a Swiss Army Knife, and no forgetting your ID. However, no matter how well you think you know TSA security procedures, it may seem like there's always something waiting to trip you up. After all, a quick look at the TSA website explaining what you can bring in your carry-on luggage reveals a long list of exceptions, restrictions, and easy-to-miss rules. It's enough to make even the most seasoned traveler feel a bit lost.

When it comes to electronics, things get even more complicated. There are several electronics the TSA doesn't allow in carry-on baggage; even if you already know which electronics you can take with you on a flight and which ones you can't, there's another rule you may not be aware of: your electronics must be charged. If a TSA officer asks you to power on your device and you can't, you won't be allowed to bring it on the plane.

TSA's primary job is to protect aviation security and keep us safe when we fly. A big part of that is the security screening, where TSA officers work to prevent dangerous items from being brought onto an aircraft. While a powered-off device may seem perfectly harmless to you, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have determined that terrorist organizations have found ways to conceal explosives in electronic devices. As a result, TSA implemented a rule requiring all electronic devices, i.e., cell phones, tablets, and laptops, to be charged and able to power on when requested during security screening.

