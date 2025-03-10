8 Electronics The TSA Doesn't Allow In Carry-On Baggage

For the most part, electronics are allowed in checked luggage as per the Transportation Security Administration guidelines. However, there are some notable edge cases where electronic items are banned entirely or find themselves in a gray area. It can be important to be aware of these exceptions before traveling, as getting caught with prohibited items can lead to consequences ranging from confiscation to fines and even arrest. There's even a website that sells confiscated TSA items (a great place to check if you want your items back).

Advertisement

While electronics are usually allowed in carry-on luggage, and in many cases cannot go in checked luggage, there are a handful of exceptions ranging from power tools to mobility devices, and at least one particular model of smartphone. Here's a rundown of the devices, gadgets, and tools you shouldn't try to pack in your carry-on luggage. It is always a good idea to check with the TSA if you're unsure whether one of your items will be allowed through a security checkpoint. The agency's policies can change rapidly based on a range of factors, whereas this article reflects its stated policies at the time of writing. Additionally, while many of the items banned in carry-ons can be checked, the TSA rules for electronics in checked bags are different. Without further preamble, let's run down the list of eight electronics the TSA doesn't allow in carry-on baggage.

Advertisement