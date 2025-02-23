Can You Bring Power Tools On A Plane? Here's What The TSA Says

As much as you might want to pack your power tools in your carry-on luggage, the TSA says they're not allowed. However, you can pack them in your checked bags as long as you follow a few rules, similar to what electronics can and can't be placed in checked bags. When the TSA refers to power tools, it's talking about drills and bits, too. The same is true for power tools with an installed battery. You can place them all in your checked luggage, but you must ensure that any installed batteries can't be accidentally activated in flight.

Advertisement

There's one important rule you must be sure to follow when packing power tools — spare, external lithium batteries that don't need to be plugged into a power outlet must be packed in your carry-on bag. This is because these batteries can pose a fire risk if stored in the cargo hold. While flight crews are trained to deal with lithium battery fires in the cabin, if packed in checked luggage, they pose a greater risk because cargo hold fires are harder to detect and control.

Before flying, it's a good idea to become familiar with every type of battery TSA allows in carry-on bags to ensure you comply with the regulations. If you're traveling with non-power tools that are 7 inches or shorter, you can pack those in your carry-on baggage.

Advertisement